The mild weather forecast for the upcoming weekend and an extra hour of sleep mean no excuses! Get out and enjoy some live, local music this weekend. Check out “Six Picks Music” below for some ideas.

All Weekend: The Parlour on North Main St. in Providence is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend with a couple of dozen local favorites. There’s live music beginning Friday through Monday night with bands including Western Stars, Evening Sky, Z-Boys, Benji, Chachi, Consuelo’s Revenge, Alison Rose, Stupid Robots, Lush Honey, and many more. Music begins each day at 5PM – Click here for the daily schedules.

Saturday: The much anticipated Newport Live music series “Women’s Voices” begins this weekend at the Jamestown Arts Center with singer-songwriter Dori Freeman. “Freeman is about as ‘bonafide’ an Appalachian artist as one can be,” says Newport Live Executive Direction Dick Lynn. “She was raised among a family of musicians in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.” The series continues with concerts on November 19 and December 3. Music begins at 6:30 with opener Abigail Lapell. Click here for details.

Friday: Cowpunk? Alt-county? Roots-rock? Call it what you like, Sarah Shook is a badass guitar-slinging outlaw country artist from the swamps of Raleigh, North Carolina. Accompanied by their band the Disarmers, Shook is certain to knock your socks off at Askew Friday night. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: Country star Luke Combs takes over Mohegan Sun Arena for two nights this weekend. The Charlotte, NC native has topped the charts and won several awards in recent years including the 2020 Country Music Association Award for his album What You See Is What You Get. Special guests Jordan Davis & Lainey Wilson open the show. Click here for details.

Saturday: RI-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Lainey Dionne releases her new single “Awhile” on November 4. The song is a follow-up to her popular album Self Titled released in 2021. Dionne is headlining a show at the Galactic Theatre in Warren Saturday night. Music begins around 9PM. Click here for details.