Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13, 2022.

The event offers diners exceptional culinary experiences from more than 50 participating restaurants. Specials include prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more deals and discounts.

This season’s restaurant roster offers a variety of unique farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes bursting with autumnal flavors.

New this year is the introduction of a Foodie Film Festival at the JPT Film + Event Center. The festival presents a week of culinary-themed films in the world-class art house cinema. The theater, built in 1834 as a church, has shown films since the silent days of the 1920s.

It’s the perfect opportunity to pair a dining experience with a movie. Dine on Bouillabaisse at the Mooring Restaurant and then watch “Babette’s Feast.” Enjoy Cioppino for two at Bar’Cino Restaurant and then see “Big Night.”

- Advertisement -

“The JPT Film + Event Center will be offering a unique mix of 12 films from new pre-release offerings like “The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F. K. Fisher” or “Love Charlie: The Rise & Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter” to food classics like “Babette’s Feast” or “Big Night” to family-friendly films like “Ratatouille,” said Kathy Staab, president, and owner of JPT Film + Event Center. “We have always enjoyed the fact that our cinema helps bring diners to local restaurants. Our hope is that we can inspire “Newport Restaurant Week” experiences both in our space and encourage dining in participating restaurants. There is nothing better than dinner and a movie.”

Restaurant deals are added to DiscoverNewportRestaurantWeek.org on a rolling basis. Restaurants planning to participate must submit their deals by Nov. 28, 2022 to give diners a comprehensive scope of the event’s offerings and plan accordingly.

Diners, chefs, and restaurateurs are encouraged to interact with the community throughout the event by using the hashtag #NPTRestaurantWeek on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For an ongoing, real-time index of observations and images throughout the destination, users can include the hashtag #TheClassicCoast in their posts.