Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13, 2022.

The event offers diners exceptional culinary experiences from more than 50 participating restaurants. Specials include prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more deals and discounts.

This season’s restaurant roster offers a variety of unique farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes bursting with autumnal flavors.

New this year is the introduction of a Foodie Film Festival at the JPT Film + Event Center. The festival presents a week of culinary-themed films in the world-class art house cinema. The theater, built in 1834 as a church, has shown films since the silent days of the 1920s.

It’s the perfect opportunity to pair a dining experience with a movie. Dine on Bouillabaisse at the Mooring Restaurant and then watch “Babette’s Feast.” Enjoy Cioppino for two at Bar’Cino Restaurant and then see “Big Night.”

- Advertisement -

“The JPT Film + Event Center will be offering a unique mix of 12 films from new pre-release offerings like “The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F. K. Fisher” or “Love Charlie: The Rise & Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter” to food classics like “Babette’s Feast” or “Big Night” to family-friendly films like “Ratatouille,” said Kathy Staab, president, and owner of JPT Film + Event Center. “We have always enjoyed the fact that our cinema helps bring diners to local restaurants. Our hope is that we can inspire “Newport Restaurant Week” experiences both in our space and encourage dining in participating restaurants. There is nothing better than dinner and a movie.”

Restaurant deals are added to DiscoverNewportRestaurantWeek.org on a rolling basis. Restaurants planning to participate must submit their deals by Nov. 28, 2022 to give diners a comprehensive scope of the event’s offerings and plan accordingly.

Diners, chefs, and restaurateurs are encouraged to interact with the community throughout the event by using the hashtag #NPTRestaurantWeek on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For an ongoing, real-time index of observations and images throughout the destination, users can include the hashtag #TheClassicCoast in their posts.

Newport Restaurant Week is proudly sponsored by Discover Newport.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.