Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 6, at 2 am, meaning you get an extra hour of sleep this weekend!

Look for lighter mornings, but for it to get darker much earlier in the evening;

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 7:22 am and will set at 5:35 pm in Newport. There will be 10 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:23 am and set at 4:34 pm in Newport. There will be 10 hours and 11 minutes of sun

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

For more information regarding fire safety and injury prevention, visit the Rhode Island Division of Fire Marshal website.

Daylight Saving Time starts and clocks move forward at 2 am on Sunday, March 12, 2023.