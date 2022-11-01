The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 3:21 am EDT Nov 1, 2022

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

