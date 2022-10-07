The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre presents Lynn Nottage’s Sweat — one of the most heralded plays of recent years. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for drama, this contemporary masterwork speaks to the plight of the American worker and the fragile bonds that hold our communities together. Sometimes shocking and often surprisingly funny, Sweat captures the roots of economic insecurity with power and grace.

With a cast of newcomers and Gamm favorites, Rachel Walshe, the theater’s associate artistic director, helms the story of working-class friends brought to a tragic breaking point by the decline of manufacturing jobs and the pressures of family. A collision of race, class, and friendship among steel mill workers, Sweat speaks to this moment in American history, Walshe noted.

“There are many fault lines in the landscape of American politics. The collapse of the steel industry and the financial ruin it brought to laboring families across this nation is one that Sweat animates with fearlessness and compassion. I am so excited to bring this play to Rhode Island audiences who I hope see their own humanity, struggles, joys and fights reflected in the lives of the powerful characters in Nottage’s masterpiece,” Walshe said.

Sweat runs from Nov. 3-27 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets are $55-$65; preview performances (Nov. 3-6) are $38. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-can rush tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts.

Tickets at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/sweat. Health and safety protocols at gammtheatre.org.

ABOUT SWEAT

Life is hard but reassuringly predictable for a tight-knit group of friends in blue-collar Reading, Pa. On the factory floor and in the local bar, bonds are forged, drinks are downed, and gossip flows. But when layoffs and picket lines chip away at their trust, friends find themselves pitted against each other in a primal fight for survival. From its slow-burn opening to its electrifying end, Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play confronts race, deindustrialization, and the ever-shrinking middle class with humor and heart.

“A heartbreaking glimpse into the domino effect of what happens when life as you know it is pulled out from under you.” Entertainment Weekly

“A masterful depiction of the forces that divide and conquer us.” Time Out, New York

Season supporter: Rhode Island State Council on the Arts

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Sweat by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Rachel Walshe

CAST

Jason…..Conor Delaney

Cynthia…..Kym Gomes*

Oscar…..Jaime José Hernandez

Stan…..Steve Kidd*

Evan…..Jermaine L. Pearson

Brucie…..Jason Quinn

Chris…..Erik Robles

Jessie…..Kelly Seigh

Tracey…..Casey Seymour Kim*

CREW

Set Design & Production Management Jessica Hill Kidd

Costume Design Liza Alexis

Lighting Design James Horban

Sound Design Hunter Spoede

Dialect Coach Candice Brown

Dialect Coach Normand Beauregard

Stage Management James Kane*

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

MASKED MATINEE! For the performance on Saturday November 26 at 2pm only, a mask covering your mouth and nose will be required for everyone in the building, and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking concessions. Mask requirements will be enforced by our front of house team and we appreciate your cooperation.