All are invited to The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 61 Washington St., for a Candlelight Concert of Remembrance, on Sunday, November 6th at 4 pm; featuring members of St. John’s Choirs, Trinity Church Choir, and Salve Regina University Choir. Fauré Requiem and other works performed with orchestra; Parry’s Jerusalem, and the Navy Hymn.

Admission at the door $15/$10 proceeds benefiting Episcopal Relief and Development, for humanitarian aid in the U. S. and abroad. Reception following.