All are invited to The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 61 Washington St., for a Candlelight Concert of Remembrance, on Sunday, November 6th at 4 pm; featuring members of St. John’s Choirs, Trinity Church Choir, and Salve Regina University Choir. Fauré Requiem and other works performed with orchestra; Parry’s Jerusalem, and the Navy Hymn.
Admission at the door $15/$10 proceeds benefiting Episcopal Relief and Development, for humanitarian aid in the U. S. and abroad. Reception following.
The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist is located at 61 Washington St., at the corner of Washington and Willow streets, with free parking in our lot opposite 25 Willow St.