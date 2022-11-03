The most wonderful time of the year has arrived … and we’re not talking about the holiday season… Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend, we fall back, and gain an extra hour of sleep! So get out there and enjoy the upcoming 49-hour weekend!

Friday: FirstWorks RI presents Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: What Problem? in a performance that “evokes the tension between belonging to a community and feelings of isolation that many feel in these divisive political times.” Two-time Tony Award-winner Jones leads his 10-member company, four vocalists, and a cast of local community members in an inspiring performance Friday night at The Vets. Click here for complete details.

All Weekend: RI Comic Con returns to the Amica Mutual Pavilion and the Rhode Island Convention Center this weekend. This year’s guests celebrities include John Cleese, Ralph Macchio and Alicia Silverstone, stars from “The Book of Boba Fett,” “The Walking Dead” and “Supernatural.” There’s tons to do all weekend long. Click here for complete details.

All Weekend: The Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat opens at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick this weekend. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play about race, deindustrialization, and the ever-shrinking middle class is a story about a tight-knit group of friends pitted against each other in a struggling Pennsylvania town. Click here for complete details.

All Weekend: The Foodie Film Festival at Jane Pickens Film and Events Center begins Friday, November 4. The festival features a variety of films about food from the lighthearted animated comedy Ratatouille to documentaries including the highly regarded new film The Art of Eating: The Life and Appetites of M.F.K. Fisher. Learn more about the festival in our interview with Pickens owner Kathy Staab here. Click here for complete details.

All Weekend: Newport Restaurant Week runs from November 4-13 with over 75 participating establishments. There are deals right through next weekend with BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift card promotions, and more. Click here for complete details.

Friday: Live comedy returns to Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown Friday night featuring headliner Casey Crawford. Host Ayesheh Mae also welcomes local favorites Mo Moussa, Zach Valencia and Glenn Ginish. While there, sample the latest Rejects original, the Tonebender Double IPA. The show starts at 8PM. Click here for complete details.