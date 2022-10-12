Blink Gallery will host an opening reception for Molly Sexton’s exhibition Petrichor ((whomp whomp)) at their 89 Thames Street location on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm.

Blink Gallery says in a press release that it is proud to debut Molly’s slate tile paintings to the public, sharing that this exhibition showcases over 25 works of acrylic paint on reclaimed 1880s slate roof tiles.

Photo of Molly Sexton’s Slate Tile Paintings. Photo provided by Blink Gallery

Using only the primitive glyph of the circle and her extraordinary sense of color, Molly’s paintings are a reaction to the textures, colors and stimuli around her, according to Blink Gallery. For her, concentric circles imply contact: ripples, fluidity, echoes, a pulse (whomp whomp). It is as if these are paintings for listening to.

“Molly’s approach to painting is unusual. Unable to visualize anything in her mind’s eye, painting for Molly is an ecstatic improvisation,” Blink Gallery says. As she writes, “My body is a resonant thing, made for percussion and song. My heart is a natural amphitheater. My vibe is vibration. On the inside, I am like a dervish: ecstatic, boundless. On the outside it looks as though I am merely dancing.”

Molly has been painting since 2017, finding success first in painting formal mandalas on beach stones and then by exploring more abstract geometries and intuiting a sense of vibrations between colors. Petrichor ((whomp whomp)) is Molly’s first solo show. The full exhibition will be on view through November 30th, with a selection of works to remain available for purchase at Blink Gallery through the holidays.

Celebrating its 20th year in business, Blink Gallery is proud to continue its tradition of showcasing work by local artists. Blink is owned and operated by Newport-native and acclaimed photographer Alexander Nesbitt.

For more information about the exhibition visit https://blinkgalleryusa.com/exhibition-petrichor-whomp-whomp/