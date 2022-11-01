Photo Credit: Kelsey Fitzgibbons

Aquidneck Community Table today announced that this winter’s farmers market will be hosted by Stoneacre Garden for the second winter season.

The 2022-2023 Saturday morning market will take place from 9 to noon every week, November 5th through April 29th  (except for December 24 and March 18).

Stoneacre’s beautiful patio will host vendors from across the region to sell locally grown and made products, according to Aquidneck Community Table. 

The winter market site is centrally located in downtown Newport at 151 Swinburne Row, adjacent to the Brick Market Place, and easy to reach on foot or by bike. Free parking is available at meters along Thames Street, and in the Mary Street parking lot, just a block away.

There will be a wide selection of local foods, including produce, meat, fish, eggs, mushrooms, baked goods, prepared foods, and gift items to choose from. Vermont maple syrup, market tote bags, and market gift certificates are available at the market’s Welcome Stall, all great gifts for anyone on the holiday gift shopping list. A full list of vendors can be found at aquidneckcommunitytable.org.

Stoneacre Garden’s bar will be open for morning cocktails or coffees, as well as breakfast starting at 10 am.

