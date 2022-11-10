Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13.

Weekend Forecast

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 10:07 am EST Nov 10, 2022

Veterans Day: A chance of rain, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms likely before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain between 9 am and 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 37. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Six Picks

Friday, November 11

Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Nov. 11

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6:30 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Gulf Stream: J. Kelley at 5:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Who is Killing The Great Chefs of Europe at 4:30 pm, Chocolat at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario at 7:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled at this time.

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Saturday, November 12

Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will perform at Mohegan Sun on November 12

John Mulaney will bring his ‘From Scratch’ tour to PPAC on November 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm

Gulf Stream: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza at 5:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory at 4:30 pm, Love Charlie: The Rise & Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled at this time.

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Sunday, November 13

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley at 4 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm

City & Government