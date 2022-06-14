Emmy Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian JOHN MULANEY is bringing his From Scratch tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 7 pm.

Currently, Mulaney’s 2021/2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows, including his show at PPAC this November.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10A local time at ppacri.org. Fans will also have access to a special venue presale starting Wednesday, June 15 at 10A through Thursday, June 16 at 10P using the code TALLCHILD. Box Office window and phone sales begin Monday, June 20 at 10A.

A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday: 10A – 5P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.



Mulaney’s show at PPAC will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.



About John Mulaney

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with his sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; in 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” in 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.