Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) and Goose are joining forces for an upcoming series of live dates, during which fans can expect a full set from each band along with unique collaborations.

They take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:00 pm on Saturday, November 12th.

Tickets are $70.50 and $50.50 and went on sale on Friday, August 19th at 11:00 am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, August 20th at 10:00 am, subject to availability.

The upcoming TAB/Goose tour follows an extended sit-in from Anastasio during one of Goose’s two sold-out shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall earlier this summer.

Trey Anastasio Band returns to the road with a headline run getting underway in September, and a long-awaited return to Chicago for a two-night Halloween Weekend run before touring with Goose.

Goose is currently traveling on their biggest North American tour thus far following the critical and popular success of their acclaimed new album, Dripfield, available everywhere now via No Coincidence Records. The jam-packed schedule continues with sold-out headline shows and a number of top-billed festival appearances.