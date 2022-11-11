The long weekend means an extra day to get out and enjoy some live local music. Check out some of our favorites below in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: Mama might indeed kick off her dancing shoes at this show … Jim Messina is classic rock royalty, a former member of Buffalo Springfield and Poco, and later a partner with Kenny Loggins for timeless classics like “Danny’s Song,” “House at Pooh Corner,” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance.” He’s bringing his band to the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River Friday at 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Let me stand next to your fire! Guitar genius Stanley Jordan brings his “Jordan Plays Jimi” tribute show to the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. But it’s not your typical tribute show… Jordan, who is known for his innovative tap method and jazz-influenced improvisation, channels Hendrix his own way. A little “All Along the Watchtower” might feel good on Veteran’s Day. Music begins at 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: When the Odeum show is over, head across the street to the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel for some rock and roll with RI’s own Dan Lilly and the Keepers. You’ll hear your favorite covers and originals from Dan and the band till late in the evening! Music begins around 9:30PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Ready for a dose of high energy Rock and Roll from an artist who seems to have influenced everybody? Then head to The Parlour in Providence for a show with Television’s Richard Lloyd. The Sorry Boys and Andy Stone open this early show at 5PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: In a jam band mood? If so, head to Mohegan Sun Arena for a double bill with Newport Folk alum Trey Anastasio and Goose for what will certainly be a great night of music. Click here for details.