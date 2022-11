Update from Fort Adams:

Fire at the Fort has been POSTPONED to tomorrow 11/12 due to expected poor weather. We hope to see you all out here tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th from 5-8 PM.

Gather around the fire pits with food and s’mores, listen to live music by The Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra, and view the 20’x40′ art installation, “The Poppy Field” by fiber artist, Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Center.

Admission is free, though donations are always welcome.

Click here for more details.