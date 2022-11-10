Another fall weekend in New England is upon us. There are various things to do around RI, including seasonal events, movies, comedy, and the symphony. Here are some recommendations in our weekly column “Six Picks Events.”

All weekend: A family holiday tradition returns to the Blackstone Valley this weekend when the Polar Express Train Ride returns. This one-of-a-kind event includes a 90-minute train ride to the “North Pole” with singing, games, a reading of the “The Polar Express,” and a visit from Santa. Hot chocolate and cookies, too! Trains depart from the Woonsocket train station. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Edwards Twins stop by Cranston’s Park Theatre and Event Center with The Ultimate Variety Show featuring impersonations of superstars from “today’s and yesterday’s.” Those may include Sonny & Cher, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart and Bette Midler. The fun begins at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra returns to The Vets in Providence this weekend with a Beethoven program featuring pianist Olga Kern. The program includes Berlioz’ Rob Roy, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers and Beethoven’s Symphony No.7. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: Injured? …That’s a punch line from a John Mulaney bit your likely to hear this weekend at the Providence Performing Arts Center. (You may not “get it” until then.) The popular comedian’s show “From Scratch” is in town Friday and Saturday night, tickets are almost sold out. Click here for details.

Sunday: Here’s a delicious twist on Sunday brunch. Narragansett Brewery in Providence is holding their annual Autocrat Pancake Brunch which features German Pancakes, also known as Dutch Baby Pancakes, (a cross between a crepe, traditional pancake, and french toast) made with Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout. Stick around for the Boston Drag Gauntlet performing at 3PM. The event runs from 8AM-5PM. Click here for details.