Miantonomi Tower

The City of Newport today announced that the Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm in observance of Veterans Day.

This event, which is being organized by the City, Miantonomi Park Commission, and the Aquidneck Land Trust, aims to recognize the historical significance of the tower as a memorial to the Veterans of World War I.

Completed in 1929; the 100-foot stone tower was designed by William Kendall of the renowned architectural firm McKim, Mead & White and stands atop one of the highest points in Newport. 

“The tower is a truly special structure and a tribute to the community,” said James Dring, the Chair of the Miantonomi Park Commission in a statement. “We’re thrilled and honored to be able to welcome folks back to commemorate this important day.”

Adults and families are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult. The interior stone steps, lead to a narrow metal staircase that ascends to the top observation deck. Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.

