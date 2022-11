On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, November 11 – 13, 2022.

In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.

Newport

35 Second Street | $1,845,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

69 Carroll Ave | $799,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 11 am.

2 Eastnor Road #3 | $975,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

- Advertisement -

2 Eastnor Road #4 | $849,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

569 Spring Street #3 | $529,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

26 Coddington Wharf #2S & 1N | $2,175,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

26 Coddington Wharf #2 | $1,850,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

61 Prospect Hill St #2 | $699,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

- Advertisement -

426 Spring St #201 | $1,295,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

158 Narragansett Ave #2 | $895,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Middletown

45 Ellery Ave #6 | $425,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

165 John Kesson Ln | $799,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

437 Paradise Ave | $3,250,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

- Advertisement -

71 Everett Street | $550,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Portsmouth

358 Water Street | $599,900 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1452 West Main Road | $399,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

72 Windward Dr | $535,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

125 Gideon Lawton Ln | $1,775,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

- Advertisement -

65 Black Point Ln | $949,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

11 Coddington Way | $779,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

22 Pioneer Ln | $489,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

14 Fox Run Road | $479,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

314 West Main Road | $599,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

19 Bayside Ave | $869,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Jamestown

199 Conanicus Ave | $1,425,000 | Open House on Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Tiverton

3785 Main Road | $395,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

81 Bramble Way | $439,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

1601 Main Road | $1,800,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Little Compton

48 Tuniper Ln S | $1,295,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.