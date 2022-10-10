Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!

Editor’s Note: This story is updated daily with the latest weather forecast and additional events and listings that we are made aware of. Check back often for the very latest!

Monday, October 10

Weather

  • Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
  • Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

  • Today: SW wind around 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas around 1 ft.
  • Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:51am | Sunset: 6:12 pm | 11 hours & 20 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 8:42 am & 9:04 pm | Low tide at 1:48 am & 2:36 pm.
  • Moon: Full Moon, 14.8 days, 100% lighting.

Cruise Ship Scheduled

  • Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)
  • Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Newport Vineyards: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, October 11

Weather

  • Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
  • Tonight: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
  • Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

  • Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:10 pm | 11 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 9:26 am & 9:47 pm | Low tide at 2:22 am & 3:15 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.8 days, 99% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  • Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
  • Viking Star

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

  • 7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council
  • 11:30 am: James Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer

Wednesday, October 12

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting

Newport City Council to meet in Executive Session on October 12

Weather

  • Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 10 mph.
  • Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

  • Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: S wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:09 pm | 11 hours & 15 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 10:08 am & 10:31 pm | Low tide at 2:58 am & 3:52 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.8 days, 95% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  • Enchantment of the Seas (Capacity: 2,446 passengers)
  • Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

  • 12 pm: Gregg Amore, candidate for Secretary of State

Thursday, October 13

Weather

  • Today: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
  • Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
  • Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

  • Today: S wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: SSE wind around 16 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Showers likely. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:07 pm | 11 hours & 12 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 10:52 am & 11:17 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 4:29 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.8 days, 90% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

  • 11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Friday, October 14

Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14

Weather

  • Today: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
  • Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

  • Today: WSW wind around 9 kt. Showers likely. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: Forecast to come
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 11:37 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:08 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.7 days, 83% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  • Swann

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 3 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

  • 10:30 am: Peter Neronha, candidate for Attorney General

Saturday, October 15

Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16

Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15

Weather

Marine Forecast

  • Today: Forecast to come
  • Tonight: Forecast to come
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:04 pm | 11 hours & 7 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 12:05 am & 12:25 pm | Low tide at 4:55 am & 5:54 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.6 days, 75% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  •  Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bowen’s Wharf: 11am – 12:30pm: Milissa Hendersonn, 1pm – 2:30pm: The Naticks, 3pm – 6pm:  The Ravers
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: DogVideoFest at 4:30 pm, See How They Run at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Lobster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Justin Draper & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, October 16

Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16

Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Weather

Marine Forecast

  • Today: Forecast to come
  • Tonight: Forecast to come
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:03 pm | 11 hours & 4 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 12:56 am & 1:16 pm | Low tide at 5:41 am & 6:58 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.5 days, 67% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  • Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bowen’s Wharf: 11am – 12:30pm: Orange Whip, 1pm – 2:30pm: Motion Avenue, 3pm – 6pm: The Copacetics
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 12 pm
  • Lobster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s from 3:30 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Black Cadillac Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

