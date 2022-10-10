Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know!
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!
Editor’s Note: This story is updated daily with the latest weather forecast and additional events and listings that we are made aware of. Check back often for the very latest!
Monday, October 10
Weather
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
- Weather forecast for Newport County
Marine Forecast
- Today: SW wind around 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas around 1 ft.
- Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:51am | Sunset: 6:12 pm | 11 hours & 20 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 8:42 am & 9:04 pm | Low tide at 1:48 am & 2:36 pm.
- Moon: Full Moon, 14.8 days, 100% lighting.
Cruise Ship Scheduled
- Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)
- Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
- 11 am to 6 pm: Holiday Monday Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 12 pm: Newport Feta Italiana presents the Italian Heritage Parade
- 2 pm: Clambake at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 6 pm: Free Zoom Gentle Yoga with Rev Shelley Dungan
Entertainment
- Newport Vineyards: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Tuesday, October 11
Weather
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
- Tonight: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
- Weather forecast for Newport County
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:10 pm | 11 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:26 am & 9:47 pm | Low tide at 2:22 am & 3:15 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.8 days, 99% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
- Viking Star
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 6 pm: Run Club at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Library Board at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Personnel Board at 2 pm, Planning Board at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm, Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Fire District at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
- 7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council
- 11:30 am: James Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer
Wednesday, October 12
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting
Newport City Council to meet in Executive Session on October 12
Weather
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 10 mph.
- Weather forecast for Newport County
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: S wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:09 pm | 11 hours & 15 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10:08 am & 10:31 pm | Low tide at 2:58 am & 3:52 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.8 days, 95% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Enchantment of the Seas (Capacity: 2,446 passengers)
- Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes
- 6 pm: Music Appreciation Series with Dr. Edward Markward: American Composers IX at Redwood Library
- 6:40 pm: Underwater Photography presented by Anya Hanson at Edward King House
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, School Committee – Safety Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
- 12 pm: Gregg Amore, candidate for Secretary of State
Thursday, October 13
Weather
- Today: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
- Weather forecast for Newport County
Marine Forecast
- Today: S wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SSE wind around 16 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Showers likely. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:07 pm | 11 hours & 12 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10:52 am & 11:17 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 4:29 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.8 days, 90% lighting.
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum German Car Discount Thursdays in October
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 6:30 pm: Talk – New England Before the English at Portsmouth Historical Society
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again at 6:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 4 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
- 11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Friday, October 14
Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14
Weather
- Today: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
- Weather forecast for Newport County
Marine Forecast
- Today: WSW wind around 9 kt. Showers likely. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Forecast to come
- Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 11:37 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:08 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.7 days, 83% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Swann
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 4 pm: Safe Harbor NSY Pumpkin Regatta
- 5 pm: Joseph Norman Exhibition Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
- 10:30 am: Peter Neronha, candidate for Attorney General
Saturday, October 15
Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16
Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15
Weather
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind around 10 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
- Weather forecast for Newport County
Marine Forecast
- Today: Forecast to come
- Tonight: Forecast to come
- Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:04 pm | 11 hours & 7 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 12:05 am & 12:25 pm | Low tide at 4:55 am & 5:54 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.6 days, 75% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)
Things To Do
- 8 am: Rooftop Yoga @ The Brenton Hotel with Meredith Ewenson
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Hiking & Yoga @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 10 am: Open House at the Common Burying Ground – Digital Tour Premiere at Common Burying Ground
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Creative Survival
- 11 am to 6 pm: 31st Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival at Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm to 5 pm: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm: Authors Emily Danforth and Riss M. Neilson – Spooky Season Book Signing at Charter Books
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Autumn Arts Open House at Jamestown Arts Center
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2 pm: Newport String Quartet Presents: Opening Concert at St Columba’s Church
- 7 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Mark T. Small, American Music Concert with Historical Discussion at Four Corners Art Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf: 11am – 12:30pm: Milissa Hendersonn, 1pm – 2:30pm: The Naticks, 3pm – 6pm: The Ravers
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: DogVideoFest at 4:30 pm, See How They Run at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Lobster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Justin Draper & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Sunday, October 16
Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16
Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16
Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16
Weather
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
- Weather forecast for Newport County
Marine Forecast
- Today: Forecast to come
- Tonight: Forecast to come
- Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:03 pm | 11 hours & 4 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 12:56 am & 1:16 pm | Low tide at 5:41 am & 6:58 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.5 days, 67% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Things To Do
- 7:15 am: Citizens Pell Bridge Run
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 2 pm: 2022 Heart & Sole Walk for the Animals at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am to 6 pm: 31st Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival at Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm to 4 pm: 2nd Annual Harvest Market at Pardon Gray Preserve
- 2 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Spindle Rock River Rats at Four Corners Arts Center
- 3 pm: Recital: Music for Soprano, Trumpet & Organ at Trinity Church
Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf: 11am – 12:30pm: Orange Whip, 1pm – 2:30pm: Motion Avenue, 3pm – 6pm: The Copacetics
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 12 pm
- Lobster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s from 3:30 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Black Cadillac Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
