The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 6:26 am EDT Sep 12, 2022

Today: Showers, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog after 3pm. High near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3pm. Patchy fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

