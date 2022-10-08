Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know!
Members of Newport City Council will convene on Wednesday, October 12 for an Executive Session.
According to a notice from City Hall, the Council will discuss issues relating to Collective Bargaining/Tentative Agreements with Council 94 AFSCME, AFL-CIO, Local 911.
N O T I C E
Pursuant to
Rhode Island General Laws, Section 42-46-1, as amended, and in accordance with Section 42-46-5 Purposes for Which Meeting May be Closed, “(a) (2) Sessions pertaining to collective bargaining or litigation,…” the Newport City Council will meet in Executive Session in the Second Floor Conference Room, Newport City Hall 43 Broadway, Newport, RI
The Council, prior to meeting in Executive Session, will meet in
Open Session and, by open call by an affirmative vote of a
majority of its members, vote to convene the meeting in a closed session at 6:30 p.m.
Or immediately following the regularly
scheduled Council meeting on
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
The City Council will discuss in Executive Session issues relating
to Collective Bargaining/Tentative Agreements with Council 94 AFSCME, AFL-CIO, Local 911