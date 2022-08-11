Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Friday, August 12
RI Shakespeare Rep to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at John Brown House in Providence Aug. 12-14
Safe Harbor Race Weekend returns August 12 – 14
The Gottabees bring ‘Go Home Tiny Monster’ to Theatre By The Sea on August 12
Chris Lane coming to Bold Point Park on August 12
Things To Do
- 9 am: Tree Walk: Aquidneck Park – A Closer Look at Beech Leaf Disease at Aquidneck Park
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4:30 pm: After the Gilded Age: “Grey Garden” at The JPT
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concert Series at King Park
- 6 pm: Tiverton Concerts in the Park: Keats & Co
- 7 pm: Birds and Brews at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Spiffy at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Grey Gardens at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Brewing Co.: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECT at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, August 13
Newport International Polo Series will feature Palm Beach versus Newport on Saturday
Lobby Muddy Festival returns on August 13, proceeds to benefit Newport Mental Health
Two shows added to Bold Point Park including Blues Festival with Buddy Guy August 13 and Mitski July 28
What’s Up Interview: Award-winning RI hip-hop artist Chachi Carvalho, playing Waterfire August 13
What’s Up Interview: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, playing Bold Point with Buddy Guy Saturday August 13
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9 am to 5 pm: 2022 Eastern RI 4-H Fair at Glen Farm
- 9:30 am: Yoga for All at The Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Common Burying Ground
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Lobby Muddy Fest at On The Docks
- 3 pm: Whitehorne Day: Makers Past and Present at Whirehorne House Museum
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Fast Times at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Chelley Knight Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: High Society at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Heavy Rescue from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rusty’s Bar & Grille: My Joe Called Life at 8 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3 pm, Nate C. from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 10 am
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, August 14
Outdoor concert series at Lippitt House Museum returns on August 14 and 21
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Salve Regina University
- 9 am to 5 pm: 2022 Eastern RI 4-H Fair at Glen Farm
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Second Sundays at Prescott Farm: Audubon Society of RI
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm: ICE CREAM SOCIAL at The Commons in Little Compton
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts at King Park
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Benefit Concert for PARL at Newport Blues Café featuring John Cafferty and James Montgomery
- 4 pm: Pints for Play! at Ragged Island Brewery
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series at Burr’s Hill Park
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert Series: William Cepeda Afro-Rican Jazz
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Michelle Saylors from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Rikki Rocksteady Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Frye Street Radio at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Benefit Concert for PARL at Newport Blues Café featuring John Cafferty and James Montgomery from 3 pm to 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Colin VanPelt from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.