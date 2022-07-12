PROVIDENCE, RI The outdoor concert series at Lippitt House Museum returns Sundays, August 14 and 21 with two celebrated local musicians – Kim Trusty and Becky Bass. This year’s performers bring a fusion of jazz and blues, and a new twist on Caribbean Soul to the historic grounds of the East Side mansion.

August 14 features Kim Trusty in concert: “the girl with the golden voice.” A multifaceted vocalist and guitarist, Kim creates her own brand of jazz, soul, and roots music, drawing on personal experience, intimate feeling, and her skill as a lyricist to engage and move her audience. Kim’s performances are described as having a “transcendent vibe.” 

Kim Trusty

Becky Bass brings her steel drum the following Sunday, August 21. A native of the US Virgin Islands, Becky is a two-time New England Urban Music Award winner who couples her skillful steel drumming with a voice described as “beautiful and angelic.” As well-versed in gospel as she is in Caribbean Soul, Becky’s performances are engaging, uplifting, and dynamic.

Becky Bass

Museum Director Carrie Taylor says, “Lippitt House Museum’s garden serves as the perfect setting for a late afternoon summer concert. We are happy to host these talented performers for the first time in our long-running Hunter Music Series. There’s no better place to sit back and chill while supporting two wonderful local artists than this beautiful shady setting.”

Bring outdoor seating or blankets to Lippitt House Museum’s Hunter Music Series concerts: Sunday, August 14 and Sunday, August 21, Concert 4-5pm, Grounds open at 3:30pm. Visit LippittHouse.org to buy your tickets. $8 in advance, $10 day of show. FREE for guests 12 and under. Lippitt House Museum is located at 199 Hope Street in Providence’s East Side neighborhood.

About Lippitt House Museum:  

Preserve Rhode Island’s 1865 Lippitt House Museum offers guided tours May through October, summer concerts in the garden, and a variety of online programs and resources. Designated a National Historic Landmark, Lippitt House has one of the best-preserved Victorian interiors in America, allowing visitors to step into Providence’s Golden Age. Following the Lippitt family’s example of public service, the Museum’s cultural programming promotes civic engagement, the arts, and sharing Providence’s remarkable history. www.LippittHouse.org

