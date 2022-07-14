Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport.
All Weekend
Friday, July 15
On This Day In Newport History: July 15, 1876 – Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére is Born in Newport
Things To Do
- 5:15 am: Sunrise Concert with Harpist Emily Levin at the Chinese Tea House
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Singles Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinal at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 10 am: Free Town Fridays at Coggeshall Farm
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 4 pm to 12 am: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Church
- 4:30 pm: Bud Grafting Workshop with Nick Castrataro
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 6 pm: Summer Art Party at Newport Art Museum
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: British Choir Festival Concert at St. John the Evangelist
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Newport Classical presents Opera Night: La bohème at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 3 pm, The Godfather: Part II at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Sunrise Concert with Harpist Emily Levin at 5:15 am at Chinese Tea House, Opera Night: La bohème at 8 pm at The Breakers
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officer’s Club: Country Mile Band at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Deck Restaurant & Bar: Michael Johnson Trio at 5 pm, DJ Gian at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, July 16
Craft Brew Races Newport returns this weekend to Fort Adams
Craft Brew Races Newport returns to Fort Adams on July 16, will feature local and regional breweries
Comedian Maria Bamford coming to The JPT
What’s Up Interview: Jim Boggia, bringing ‘Bruce Off Broadway’ to the Greenwich Odeum July 16
Escobar Farm’s 4th of July fireworks postponed to July 16
Gillette Stadium to host Premier Lacrosse League’s All-Star Game and Skills Challenge on July 16
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Yoga for All at The Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Doubles Semifinal, Singles Semifinals, & Induction Ceremony at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Craft Brew Races | Newport 2022 at Fort Adams
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 12 am: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Church
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 3 pm: Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 7 pm: Comedian Maria Bamford live at The JPT
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Newport Classical presents Cocktails and Concert with Marc-André Hamelin and Johannes Moser at Redwood Library
- 9:30 pm: Escobar Farm’s Fireworks Display
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: DJ Face at Riptides at 9 pm, The Baron’s inside at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 2 pm, Comedian Maria Bamford live at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Fire & Knifes at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Cocktails and Concert with Marc-André Hamelin and Johannes Moser at 8 pm at the Redwood Library
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Cee Cee & The Riders from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Deck Restaurant & Bar: Zane Christopher at 1 pm, Spiffy Saturday at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3:30 pm, Nate C. from 4 pm to 7 pm, Out Cry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, July 17
On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival Held
Things To Do
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Singles & Doubles Finals at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School Gymnasium
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Church
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 3 pm: Newport Classical presents Festival Artists Finale at Emmanuel Church
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST presents Mel & The Unruly Roots at King Park
- 3 pm: Charity Day at Newport Polo to Benefit Community String Project
- 4 pm: Get Baked at Ragged Island Brewing
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series presents Wicked Acoustic – Acoustic Rock at Burr’s Hill Park
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keith J.G. McCurdy of Vudu Sister from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Future Phase Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Mel & The Unruly Roots, Brian Twohey from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mojo Rising from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Classical: Festival Artists Finale at 3 pm at Emmanuel Church
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Deck Restaurant & Bar: Brian Scott at 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Collin Van Pelt from 4 pm to 7 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
