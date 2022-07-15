It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Music festivals are in full gear in Rhode Island. We’re sharing a pair happening in Cranston this weekend plus a few more concerts around town. Come back next week for “Six Picks Newport Folk” edition.

All Weekend: It’s Deer Tick season in RI…. the boys from PVD begin a New England run Friday at the Ocean Mist in Wakefield with the first of many local concerts from the band over the next few weeks. Many of these shows are already sold out, but keep your eyes open for last-minute tickets. Complete details here.

Saturday: The Rhode Island Blues Fest returns to Mulligan’s Island in Cranston with a powerhouse lineup. Check out our story here before you head out to the fest. Scheduled artists include Neal & the Vipers, Robin Kapsalis & Vintage #18, Vintage R&B All-Stars with Special Guest Sugar Ray, and Grammy-nominated Victor Wainright & the Train. Complete details here.

Sunday: The Nashville RI Country Music Fest hits the Mulligan’s Island stage with some of the best regional talent around. The lineup features Lauren King, Country Wild Heart, Annie Brobst, Houston Bernard, and Tyler James & The Silks. Complete details here.

Friday: RI power pop singer-songwriter Andy Lampert will be headlining a show in the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel on Main Street in East Greenwich. He’s celebrating the release of a new EP, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Leland Sundries opens at 9PM. Details here.

All Weekend: Head to the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich for a rock and roll weekend with shows on tap all weekend. Friday, it’s a sold-out show with Todd Rundgren, Saturday, check out “Bruce off Broadway,” an all-uke Springsteen show with Jim Boggia which we previewed here. Finally, after two years of canceled shows, country rocker Steve Earle and his band make it to the Greenwich Odeum Sunday. Details on all three shows here.

Sunday: You can catch a free outdoor concert pretty much every night this summer including this Sunday. A couple of good ones … Check out NIMFEST at King’s Park in Newport for a double bill of Brian Twohey and Mel & the Unruley Roots beginning at 3PM. Another concert at Burr’s Hill Park in Warren features Wicked Acoustic, playing the bayside spot at 5PM. Details here.