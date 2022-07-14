A warm mid-summer weekend means it’s time to head to the coast. Here are a few things to do this weekend around Rhode Island.

All Weekend: The Newport Classical Music Festival continues this weekend with world-class concerts scheduled. Friday, it’s “Opera Night” with La Boheme at The Breakers, and Saturday it’s “Cocktails and Concert” with cellist Johannes Moser and pianist Drew Petersen. The closing event Sunday is the 2022 Festival Artists finale at Emmanuel Church featuring Mozart’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, K. 502. Complete details here.

All Weekend: It’s Enshrinement Weekend at the Tennis Hall of Fame as the Infosys Hall of Fame Open continues with semi-final and final matches scheduled Saturday and Sunday. The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Saturday evening when Australian great Lleyton Hewitt will be inducted into the Hall. Tickets are still available here.

Saturday: Craft Brew Races return to Fort Adams State Park this weekend. The Craft Brew Races return to Newport for a fun 5k followed by a craft beer festival. Take a run or walk around Fort Adams State Park, and celebrate after with the beer festival inside the walls of historic Fort Adams. The race begins at Noon, over 30 craft beer vendors will be there. Complete details here.

Saturday: Missed July 4th fireworks? Have no fear, the folks at Escobar Farm have you covered. As previously reported, the popular farm canceled its event on Independence Day but re-scheduled the fireworks for Saturday night. The fun begins at 9:30PM. Details here.

Saturday and Sunday: Music festival season has arrived. Before the historic festivals arrive in Newport next weekend, there are a couple of fun music fests happening at Mulligan’s Island in Cranston. Saturday, spread out on the lawn for the RI Blues Festival with headliner Victor Wainright and the Train and Sunday check out the RI Country Festival with The Silks and more. Complete Details here.

Sunday: You can catch a free outdoor concert pretty much every night this summer including this Sunday. A couple of good ones … Check out NIMFEST at King’s Park in Newport for a double bill of Brian Twohey and Mel & the Unruley Roots beginning at 3PM. Another concert at Burr’s Hill Park in Warren features Wicked Acoustic, playing the bayside spot at 5PM. Details here.