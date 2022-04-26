Spectacle Live today announced they will be bringing two more shows to The JPT – Maria Bamford on Saturday, July 16 and Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man on June 19.

On Sunday, June 19 at 7 pm, Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man perform at The JPT. Playing international smash hits such as ‘Just The Way You Are’, ‘New York State of Mind’, ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Vienna’, ‘Scenes from an Italian Restaurant’, ‘Piano Man’ and many, many more; this group of multi-instrumentalists pay tribute to one of American music’s greats.

Tickets for Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man are $49-$69 and go on sale Friday, April 29th at 10 am at www.janepickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man. Photo provided by Spectacle Management

On Saturday, July 16 at 8 pm, stand-up comedian Maria Bamford will perform at the JPT. Maria Bamford stars in the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, lauded as “revelatory” by Entertainment Weekly and one of 2016’s must-see shows by Variety and Rolling Stone.

Tickets are $39 and go on sale Friday, April 29th at 12pm at www.janepickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Maria Bamford. Photo provided by Spectacle Management.

Spectacle Management, a Lexington, MA-based production company, has brought/is bringing the following shows to The JPT this year – The High Kings on March 19, 10,000 Maniacs on April 29, The Wallflowers on May 26, Ronan Tynan on June 5, and Della Mae on July 27.