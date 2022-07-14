If you love running or beer, or both, head out to Fort Adams on Saturday, July 16 for an event you’re sure to enjoy!
The Craft Brew Races Newport, produced by Portsmouth-based Gray Matter Marketing, begins at noon at Fort Adams. The 3.1-mile run (or walk) is followed by a 3.5-hour all-samples-included beer festival, featuring local and regional craft breweries as well as music and food vendors.
Want to run but not drink? Designated driver tickets are available. Only interested in the festival? Festival-only tickets are also available. Designated Driver tickets are available for those who would like to enjoy the festivities while providing a safe ride home for their friends or family. Tickets will be on sale online until Friday at midnight and will be on sale on-site on Saturday starting at 10 AM.
The festival will feature approximately 40 local and regional breweries, including Smug Brewing, Rejects Beer Co., Ragged Island Brewing, Apponaug Brewing, Taproot Brewing, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling, Providence Brewing Company, Shaidzon Beer Co., Foolproof Brewing, Whalers Brewing, Pivotal Brewing Company, and Six Pack Brewing. Gluten-free options will be available from some breweries.
“Apponaug Brewing loves participating in the Craft Brew Races because it gives us an opportunity to showcase our beers in different parts of the state, says Tamara McKenney, “BrewEO” at Apponaug brewing in Warwick. “We of course love the opportunity to catch up with so many other local breweries during such a fun and festive event!”
This event is strictly 21+, and animals other than service animals are not permitted in the run/walk or the festival.
