Newport Flower Show. Photo Credit: Preservation Society of Newport County
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, June 17

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff this weekend

Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17

Community forum on Alzheimer’s disease, other dementias to be held at Edward King House on June 17

52nd Newport Bermuda Race starts on Friday

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Sean Coutofrom 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Star Wars: The Return of The Jedi at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Brass Force Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Officers Club Deck: The Headliners at 5:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Saturday, June 18

Middle Passage Port Marker will give a design presentation for the public at Liberty Square on June 18

Little Compton Historical Society will host its Second Annual Juneteenth Observance on June 18

Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 18

Rhode Island PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade returning June 18

What’s Up Interview: Russell Gusetti, Producer of the Blackstone River Solstice Festival, coming this weekend

Join Sankofa Community Connection in celebrating Juneteenth at the Great Friend’s Meeting House

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Steve Cerelli at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Pissarro: Father of Impressionism at 2 pm, The Rosemaker at 4:30 pm, Mission: Joy Finding Happiness In Troubled Times at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Craft Brewing: Dave Alves from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rusty’s – My Joe Called Life at 8 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

Sunday, June 19

The history and significance of Juneteenth

Happy Father’s Day!

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Stee Rodrigues from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Honky Tonk Knights from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Celebrating Billy Joel: America’s Piano Man live at 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: David Howard & The High Rollers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
