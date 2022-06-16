Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, June 17
Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff this weekend
Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17
Community forum on Alzheimer’s disease, other dementias to be held at Edward King House on June 17
52nd Newport Bermuda Race starts on Friday
Things To Do
- #OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park
- 47th Annual St. Barnabas Parish Festival
- Newport Bermuda Race
- The Newport Flower Show: Eden…A Personal Paradise
- 10 am to 11 am – Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am – Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 11:15 am – Newport to Bermuda Race Start Cruise, from Jamestown
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 5:30 pm – Treasures of the Redwood: Celebrating 275 years exhibition opening reception at Redwood Library
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Sean Coutofrom 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Star Wars: The Return of The Jedi at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Brass Force Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Officers Club Deck: The Headliners at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Little Compton – Little Compton Fireworks Committee at 1 pm
Saturday, June 18
Middle Passage Port Marker will give a design presentation for the public at Liberty Square on June 18
Little Compton Historical Society will host its Second Annual Juneteenth Observance on June 18
Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 18
Rhode Island PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade returning June 18
What’s Up Interview: Russell Gusetti, Producer of the Blackstone River Solstice Festival, coming this weekend
Join Sankofa Community Connection in celebrating Juneteenth at the Great Friend’s Meeting House
Things To Do
- #OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park
- 47th Annual St. Barnabas Parish Festival
- The Newport Flower Show: Eden…A Personal Paradise
- 8 am – Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors in King Park, Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10:30 am – Redwood Book Club – Joan of Arc at Redwood Library
- 11 am – Newport History Walking Tours: Creative Survival
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Trinity Strawberry Festival
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm – Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 3 pm – Juneteenth Day of Renewal at Great Friends Meeting House
- 5 pm – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – An Evening of Culture & Contemplation:Classical Indian Music at 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Steve Cerelli at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Pissarro: Father of Impressionism at 2 pm, The Rosemaker at 4:30 pm, Mission: Joy Finding Happiness In Troubled Times at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Craft Brewing: Dave Alves from 1 pm to 4 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rusty’s – My Joe Called Life at 8 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- Portsmouth – Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm
Sunday, June 19
The history and significance of Juneteenth
Happy Father’s Day!
Things To Do
- The Newport Flower Show: Eden…A Personal Paradise
- 47th Annual St. Barnabas Parish Festival
- 9 am to 4 pm – Father’s Day Car Show at Longplex Family & Sports Center
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 5 pm – Dads FREE at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6:15 pm – Father’s Day Cocktail Cruise
- 7 pm – Celebrating Billy Joel: America’s Piano Man live at The JPT Film & Event Center
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Stee Rodrigues from 11 am to 2 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Honky Tonk Knights from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Celebrating Billy Joel: America’s Piano Man live at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: David Howard & The High Rollers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
Government
- No meetings are scheduled.