- Advertisement -

This weekend is a big one for Rhode Island Pride, the states leading LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. With roots in a 75-person march in 1976, Pridefest has grown into one of the state’s largest events all summer, with over 100,000 expected to attend.

All Weekend: RI Pride takes over the streets of Providence this weekend with several events celebrating Pridefest. Festivities include the day-long Festival beginning at Noon Saturday at the new Providence Innovation District Park along with the popular illuminated night parade. Dozens of additional events are happening all around downtown Providence. Click here for more.

Saturday: If you have a young child at home, chances are you already know about Blippi, the children’s entertainer who has taken the toddler world by storm. The show, headed to The Vets in Providence Saturday afternoon, teaches important lessons through stories, audience engagement, and singalongs. Click here for tickets and more.

Saturday: Season 31 of the Newport International Polo Series continues Saturday. This week, Team USA takes on Portugal, a match 20 years in the making. The fun begins at 5PM at Newport International Polo Grounds 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth. Click here for more.

Sunday: Juneteenth is an annual celebration that commemorates the June 19, 1865 emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the Confederate States of America. The family-friendly Juneteenth festival takes place at the Temple of Music at Roger Williams Park in Providence from Noon-7:30PM. Stay for fireworks beginning around 8:30. Click here for more.

- Advertisement -

Sunday: Celebrate Father’s Day with a cruise from the Providence Riverboat Company. They provide open-air, narrated daytime or evening cruises around the Providence River, Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and the Providence Harbor. Captains highlight nautical, architectural and historic points of interest in the capital city. Click here for details.

All Summer: Take a scenic ride up or down Narragansett Bay on the Providence to Newport Ferry. “The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will operate with no capacity limits and run through Columbus Day weekend with summer weekend stops in Bristol. Spend the day in Newport or Providence … Click here for schedules, rates and more.