Good Morning, today is Sunday, May 22.

🌊 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with a dispatch from A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Gamm Theatre – High Drama at the Gamm – Cast resilient after Covid delay

🌊 Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns today. This year, in addition to locally grown plants, herbs, and colorful hanging baskets, out-of-state growers will provide hard-to-find annuals, perennials, and succulents for your garden. More Details

🌊 The MLK Center will be hosting a free community event today to celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The event features a concert with Toe Jam Puppet Band, a photo booth, refreshments, and more. More Details

🌊 The Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, the St. John’s Adult Choir, members of Trinity Church Choir, members of The Newport Navy Choristers, and the Newport String Project are teaming up this evening for a Candlelight Concert of Remembrance at St. John’s Church. More Details

🌊 The Newport Chowder & Oyster Festival returns to Bowen’s Wharf from 11 am to 6 pm today. The event is open to the public and all food will be available for purchase directly from vendors. More Details

🌊 Yesterday’s fog didn’t stop car fans and spectators from joining the MWR Cars and Coffee meet-up on Dewey Field.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Patchy fog between 11pm and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today – SSW wind 6 to 11 kt. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – SSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming WNW after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours & 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:39 am & 2:12 pm | Low tide at 8:26 am & 8:35 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.4 days, 58% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 11 am to 2 pm

Bowen’s Wharf – Los Duderinos from 11 am to 12:30 pm, The Jake Kulak Band from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Down City from 3 pm to 6 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee & Kevin Scollins from 12 pm to 3 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrpcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Blue FOs from 1 pm to 4 pm

One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

