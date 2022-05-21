Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

57 Second Street | $2,650,000

Open House on Friday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

5 Pell Street | $760,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

49 East Bowery Street #4 | $255,500

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

12 Bliss Road | $950,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

8 Greene Lane | $687,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

401 Fairway Drive #401 | $445,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1170 Aquidneck Avenue | $449,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

147 Renfrew Avenue | $1,265,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

22 J H Dwery Drive | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

74 Honeyman Avenue | $1,199,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

401 Fairway Drive #401 | $445,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

34 Harvest Drive | $1,050,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

111 Rolling Hill Road #111 | $435,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

130 Common Fence Boulevard | $1,239,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $850,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

271 Rolling Hill Road | $649,599

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

No open houses scheduled.

Tiverton

54 Hillside Avenue | $725,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

150 Beardworth Road | $379,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

1886 Main Road | $939,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

58 Springer Ave | $299,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

21 Watson Way | $850,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.