Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend.

This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, May 23

Staircase at Mohegan Bluffs will be closed to the public beginning May 23 due to repairs

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, James Tootell at 4:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Little Compton – Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Newport – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 9 am, Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee at 4 pm, Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

Tuesday, May 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Adam Hanna at 4 pm, John Erikson at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm, Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Newport – Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Equity Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Conservation Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm

Wednesday, May 25

Marina Cafe and Pub reopening on May 25

Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting is on May 25, here’s a look at what’s on their docket

Theatre By The Sea opens its 89th season on May 25 with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

‘Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company’ premieres on May 25

Whitehorne House Museum reopens on May 25

Things To Do

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.

7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Co.

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 5 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Government

Little Compton – Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown School Committee at 6 pm

Newport – Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm

RITBA – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

Tiverton – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee at 6 pm

Thursday, May 26

WUN Ticket Giveaway: Bob Mould, playing the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, May 26

What’s Up Interview: Bob Mould, playing the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, May 26

Mohegan Sun to host Summer hiring events Wednesday, May 26th, Thursday, June 10th & Thursday, June 24th

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Wallflowers at 8 pm

Landing: Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Dee Jayne Duo at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Jamestown – Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm

Middletown – Middletown Tree Commission at 10 am

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth Investment Committee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Planning Board at 11 am, Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

Friday, May 27

Chris Young bringing ‘Famous Friends Tour’ to Bold Point Park on May 27

Boston Calling Festival to return Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers – Celtic folk-rock with Anita from 8 pm to 11 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: DJ at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rejects Brewing Co – “Second Guest” Record Release at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Clear Blues from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

No meetings scheduled.

Saturday, May 28

Atwater-Donnelly Trio to perform at Imago Foundation For The Arts in Warren on May 28

DEM: Seasonal Shellfish Area closures take effect on May 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, shows at 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm

Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Vere Hill at 4:30 pm pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm, Sarah Ven Pelt Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

No meetings scheduled.

Sunday, May 29

Newport Fire Department Honor Guard to present colors before Red Sox Game on May 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyle from 5 pm to 8 pm

Government

No meetings scheduled.

Monday, May 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm

Top of Pelham: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.