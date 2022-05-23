Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend.
This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, May 23
Staircase at Mohegan Bluffs will be closed to the public beginning May 23 due to repairs
Things To Do
- 6 pm – All that Glitters: Form, Meaning, and Materials – A Masterclass with Entang Wiharso at Jamestown Arts Center
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, James Tootell at 4:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Little Compton – Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Newport – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 9 am, Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee at 4 pm, Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, May 24
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm – VFW POST 406, NEWPORT, LECTURE SERIES IV: “Finland and Sweden Seem Likely to Join NATO. What That Means for America and the Arctic Region.”
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Adam Hanna at 4 pm, John Erikson at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm, Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport – Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Equity Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Conservation Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, May 25
Marina Cafe and Pub reopening on May 25
Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting is on May 25, here’s a look at what’s on their docket
Theatre By The Sea opens its 89th season on May 25 with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’
‘Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company’ premieres on May 25
Whitehorne House Museum reopens on May 25
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Co.
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 5 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm
Government
Little Compton – Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown School Committee at 6 pm
Newport – Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
RITBA – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee at 6 pm
Thursday, May 26
WUN Ticket Giveaway: Bob Mould, playing the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, May 26
What’s Up Interview: Bob Mould, playing the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, May 26
Mohegan Sun to host Summer hiring events Wednesday, May 26th, Thursday, June 10th & Thursday, June 24th
Things To Do
- 10 am to 12 pm – Tree Corps Volunteers at Morton Park
- 12 pm – Taproot Slider Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm & 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Allen Ricca – CATCHING HELL at Charter Books
- 6 pm – Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Italian Night: A Horse and a Bull Walk into a Bar at Audrain Automobile Museum
- 6:30 pm – To the Surface: Film Screening & Panel Discussion at Bristol Art Museum
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Wallflowers at 8 pm
- Landing: Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Dee Jayne Duo at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown – Middletown Tree Commission at 10 am
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth Investment Committee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Planning Board at 11 am, Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, May 27
Chris Young bringing ‘Famous Friends Tour’ to Bold Point Park on May 27
Boston Calling Festival to return Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29
Things To Do
- 8 am to 8 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am – Anything You Want: A Closer Look at Treasures from Newport’s Gilded Age at Rosecliff
- 10 am – Island Cemetery Tree Walk
- 11 am to 6 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Disco Night on the Coastal Queen
- 6 pm & 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm – “Second Guest” Record Release at Rejects! at Rejects Beer Co.
- 10 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Reef
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers – Celtic folk-rock with Anita from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: DJ at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Brewing Co – “Second Guest” Record Release at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Clear Blues from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
No meetings scheduled.
Saturday, May 28
Atwater-Donnelly Trio to perform at Imago Foundation For The Arts in Warren on May 28
DEM: Seasonal Shellfish Area closures take effect on May 28
Things To Do
- 8 am to 12 pm – The Point Association’s Annual Plant Sale at St. John’s
- 8 am to 8 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am – Newport Artillery Company opens for the season
- 11 am to 6 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
- 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 6 pm – Silken Gallery 10th Anniversary Reception
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – Atwater-Donnelly Trio at Imago
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, shows at 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm
- Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Vere Hill at 4:30 pm pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm, Sarah Ven Pelt Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
No meetings scheduled.
Sunday, May 29
Newport Fire Department Honor Guard to present colors before Red Sox Game on May 29
Things To Do
- 8 am to 8 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am to 6 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Kingston Chamber Music Festival Spring Recital at University of Rhode Island
- 6 pm & 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 10 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Reef
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyle from 5 pm to 8 pm
Government
No meetings scheduled.
Monday, May 30
Things To Do
- 8 am to 6 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am – Free Self-Guided Tours at Eisenhower House
- 10 am – Hatching Entomologists Walk & Talk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am – Memorial Day Ceremony – Newport
- 11 am to 5 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm & 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Top of Pelham
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Top of Pelham: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
City & Government
No meetings are scheduled.
