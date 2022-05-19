The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that the Edward S. Payne overlook and Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to the public due to repairs on the staircase beginning May 23.

DEM says in a press release that it is partnering with the Town of New Shoreham Fire Department to close the parking lot and staircase until the work is completed.

“Public spaces must be accessible for public enjoyment and accessibility starts with safety,” said DEM Director Terry Gray in a statement. “We hope that those wishing to take in the dramatic view of the Atlantic from the overlook will understand that it must be temporarily closed while the staircase is being repaired. As always, DEM appreciates the partnership of the Town of New Shoreham and The Nature Conservancy in ensuring public access to this spectacular vista.”

The Mohegan Bluffs is around 150 feet high and located on the southeast coast of Block Island. The staircase has over 140 steps that lead from the top of the bluffs to the beach below.

DEM says that its contractor for the project is Cranston-based Sole Source Construction.