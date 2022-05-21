Image Credit: Marina Cafe and Pub

The Marine Cafe and Pub will be reopening this summer after all.

On January 15, the Marina Cafe and Pub announced that it would be permanently closing because it couldn’t come to terms with an extended lease with its landlord.

An agreement has been reached and The Marina Cafe and Pub will be opening for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 25.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 10 pm.

Marina Cafe and Pub is located at 3 Marina Plaza (on Goat Island) in Newport.

For more information and updates, visit www.marinacafepub.com.

