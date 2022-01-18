Goat Island’s Marina Cafe and Pub announced via social media on Saturday, January 15 that it is going out of business.

“After 13 years of fun and celebrations the Marina Cafe and Pub is going out of business. A proposal to extend our lease has been rejected by the landlord.The management and staff want to thank everyone who has supported us over the years. It was indeed a fun run,” the restaurant posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Marina Cafe and Pub is already closed, it shut down for the winter season on October 11.

Plans for the restaurant and property are not known at this time. We’ll update this story as we learn more.