The Coffee Grinder today announced that it is permanently closing at the end of this month.

The Announcement

End of an era as the Coffee Grinder closes its doors on Bannister’s Wharf

Coffee Grinder will be closing its doors at the end of December. I am sad to share that my lease is not being renewed after a wonderful 25 years in business on Bannister’s Wharf, time that I am forever grateful for.

I am proud to have established Coffee Grinder – an independent, local, woman-owned business – as one of the most iconic and sought after waterfront coffee shops in all of New England, if not the world. Coffee Grinder’s originality has been captured and recognized by so many over the years, including Giada’s Weekend Getaways, Food Network, Yankee Magazine, HGTV, Forbes Magazine, and Coastal Living.

Through it all, the Coffee Grinder has stayed true to itself, never tilting to trends or relying on marketing to fabricate authenticity. Coffee Grinder serves the same pastry recipes, world-class Italian espresso, Food Network worthy banana bread and hand-crafted coffee roasted in a historic New England grist mill, today as the day it opened. It’s an exceptional offering that customers come back for day after day, and year after year.

To my customers – the generations of family, friends, locals, tourists, boaters, sailors, yachties, coasties, NAPS and OCS students, naval officers and their families, celebrities, artists, and musicians, and others from around the globe that have enjoyed my coffees and handmade pastries, and of whom I have enjoyed their company – I feel privileged and honored to have served you and will forever be grateful for your business and company. You have become like family to me, I can’t thank you enough and I will miss you more than you will ever know.

It’s time to begin again. I am looking very forward to letting you know what’s next in Coffee Grinder’s chapter. Until then, you can message me on Instagram coffeegrindernewport or Facebook and my website is coffeegrindernewport.com!

Happy holidays and here is to 2022