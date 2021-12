Salvation Cafe today announced on Facebook that they will close at the end of the year, “We can finally say without fear of being sued (I think) that Salvation Cafe has 3 weeks to live. It’s been the grooviest road and we are so grateful for the past 30 years of The greatest customers & staff, all of whom are family now. It’s been our privilege to rock this block since 1993. ”

More details to come.