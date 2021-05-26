UNCASVILLE, CT (May 25, 2021) – Mohegan Sun is set to host three summer hiring events on Wednesday, May 26th, Thursday, June 10th and Thursday, June 24th. Employment opportunities are open in Food & Beverage, Event Support, Security, Marketing, VIP, Accounting, Hotel, Retail and more. Culinary positions offer a $2,000 sign-on bonus and housekeeping positions offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Bonuses will be paid out in increments.

The hiring events on Wednesday, May 26th and Thursday, June 10th will take place from 10:00am – 7:00am in the Earth Ballroom, located in the Earth Expo & Convention Center. A third hiring event will take place from 10:00am – 7:00am on Thursday, June 24th in The Cabaret Theatre, located in Casino of the Sky.

All three hiring events are open to the public. Interested applicants are asked to create an account on the Mohegan Sun career portal at mohegansun.com/careers prior to attending the hiring event. Walk-ins are also welcome. Best fit applicants will be hired on the spot.

Mohegan Sun has recently been named “Best Casino Hotel” in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. Recent accolades also include being “Great Place to Work” certified by USA Today, ranking among the top 10 in Fortune Magazine’s “100 Best Workplaces for Diversity” list and being named one of the “Top Work Places of 2019” by the Hartford Courant.

Mohegan Sun’s parent company, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, was also recognized on Forbes Magazine’s annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers for the state of Connecticut.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.