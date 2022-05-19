Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:30 pm.

Here’s a first look at what’s on their docket, the agenda with supporting attachments will be posted on the City’s website in the coming days.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

MAY 25, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on May 25, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. Meeting viewing and participation is also available via Web Ex: Join link:

https://cityofnewportmeet.webex.com/cityofnewportmeet/j.php?MTID=m52aef3d1c1602f2d4a4d79d451478090 Webinar number: 2632 595 2971

Webinar password: meet (6338 from phones) Join by phone: 1-844-621-3956 United States Toll Free; Access code: 263 259 52971

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING- FY 2023 Operating Budget– A copy is available on our website: www.cityofnewport.com/budgets

a. Personnel Ordinance (Second Reading)

b. Ordinance Appropriating Revenue (Second Reading)

c. Resolution re: Authorizing the Tax Levy

d. Resolution re: Omnibus Property Tax Relief & Replacement Act

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES ( #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council Meetings held April 13, 2022 and April 27, 2022 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 406, d/b/a Strewing of Flowers Memorial Day Service, Storer Park; May 30, 2022 from, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

2. Blue Muse Yacht Sales, d/b/a BYS Jeanneau Rendezvous, Seamen’s Church Institute; June 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

3. Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 406, d/b/a Gold Star Family Recognition Reception, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; June 4, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

4. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Quilting Across Generations Open House, Newport Art Museum; June 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5. Japan America Society, d/b/a Black Ships Festival-Black Ships Festival Gala, Ochre Court; June 11, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

6. Corinthian Events, d/b/a P&MD Dinner, Marble House; June 13, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

7. Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, d/b/a Newport Yacht Rendezvous, Safe Harbor Marina, 1 Washington St.; June 24, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

8. Newport Pride, Inc., d/b/a Pride Festival & Bike Ride, Great Friends Meeting House lawn; June 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

9. International Tennis Hall of Fame, d/b/a Tribute Dinner, The Elms; July 15, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

10. Newport Mental Health, d/b/a Rock the Mansion Gala, Rough Point, 680 Bellevue Ave.; October 6, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

11. Gray Matter Marketing/RITB Foundation, d/b/a Pell Bridge Run, Gateway Center, America’s Cup, Pell Bridge; October 16, 2022 from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

c. Banner License, Salve Regina University, Office of Alumni & Parent Programs; Thames Street between Red Parrot & Midtown Oyster Bar; June 2, 2022 through June 6, 2022

d. Waste Hauler Licenses:

1. Pasquazzi Bros., Inc./Heather Construction Corp., 464 Dyer Ave., Cranston, RI

2. RPick Inc., d/b/a RPZ Waste Services, Inc., P.O. Box 126 Wood River Junction, RI

3. Island Rubbish Service, Inc., 8 Swinburne St., Jamestown, RI

4. A-1 Roofing & Construction, LLC, A-1 Roofing & Construction, 29 ½ Bliss Rd., Newport, RI

5. Lawrence Waste Services, 49 Alder St., Medway, MA

e. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Vineyard Vines, LLC, d/b/a Vineyard Vines, 139 Swinburne Row

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Special Event License, 2023, Rhode Races & Events, Inc. d/b/a Newport Rhode Races, Easton’s Beach; April 15, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

4. Rhode Island Society Sons of the Revolution, d/b/a Newport Independence Day Celebration, Washington Square and Eisenhower Park; July 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to noon

– Fee waiver request for park use and police detail fees

5. Victualing License, New, Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave.

6. Victualing License, New, Yagi Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Yagi, 20 & 22 Long Wharf Mall

7. Victualing License, Renewal, Lindsey Kusic, d/b/a Gooseberry Concession & Grill, Ocean Ave.

8. Victualing License, Renewal, Newport Lemonade, LLC, d/b/a Newport Lemonade, 30 Bowen’s Wharf

9. Sidewalk Café License, Renewal, NDC Enterprises, d/b/a Norey’s,156 Broadway

10. 2022 Entertainment License Renewals (List Attached)

11. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS

12. Adopting the Newport For All Ages Plan- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, C. Holder, E. Fuerte

13. Residential Sticker Parking District- add George Street- K. Leonard, J. Napolitano

14. Requesting the sidewalks surrounding Equality Park be painted in support of LGBTQ+ community- A. McCalla, C. Holder, J. Bova, E. Fuerte

15. School Regionalization information process- J. Bova, A. McCalla

ORDINANCES

16. Amending Chapter 12.36, entitled, “Tree and Open Space Preservation and Protection”, Section 12.36.010, “Intent and purposes” and 12.36.050, entitled, “Newport Tree and Open Space Commission” (First Reading)

Memorandum from the City Solicitor, re: Proposed Amendments to Chapter 12.36

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

17. Action Item #6074/22 – RE: Roadway Crack Sealing Project Contract (w/accompanying resolution)

18. Action Item #6075/22 – RE: Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Newport and the International Association of Firefighters, Local 1080, for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024 (w/accompanying resolution and ordinance)

19. Action Item #6076/22 – RE: Cooperation Agreement between the City of Newport and the Housing Authority of the City of Newport, Park Holm Phase IV Development (w/accompanying resolution)

20. Action Item #6077/22 – RE: Community Choice Aggregation Plan – Authorization for Supplier Selection (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Scratch Kitchen, LLC, d/b/a BYS Jeanneau Rendevous, Seamen’s Church Institute; June 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

b. Newport Gulls, Ltd., d/b/a Newport Gulls, The Clubhouse, 8 Marlborough St.; June 13, 17, 22, 24, 27, & 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- May 18, 2022