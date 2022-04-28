Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, April 9 – May 1, 2022.

This story will be updated throughout the week as we receive more events/get updates. Have an event that you’d like to see on this list or our calendar? Add it here.

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (April 29-May 1)

Friday, April 29

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 10,000 Maniacs at 8 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 30

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center:  Infinite Storm at 2 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:40 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, May 1

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Night Shakers from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

