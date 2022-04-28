Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, April 9 – May 1, 2022.
This story will be updated throughout the week as we receive more events/get updates. Have an event that you’d like to see on this list or our calendar? Add it here.
Friday, April 29
- Newport Classical to donate proceeds from its Cliburn-Bound Piano Marathon Weekend to WHO’s Emergency Appeal for Ukraine
- Jamestown Arts Center to host a film screening of ‘To Which We Belong’
- 10,000 Maniacs coming to the JPT Film & Event Center
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 12 pm – Men’s Rugby Alumni Reunion 2022 at Fort Adams
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4 pm – Bob Staake Storytime and Book Signing at Charter Books
- 6:30 pm – Duckhorn Wine Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – To Which We Belong at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Blue Until June” at Woodman Family Community Performing Arts Center at Moses Brown School
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: 10,000 Maniacs at The JPT
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: 10,000 Maniacs at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton – Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 4 pm
Saturday, April 30
- Families invited to meet elementary and Pre-K teachers at Sea Rose Montessori School Pre-K and Elementary School Open House
- Newport Beer Festival headed to Fort Adams Saturday, April 30
- Preservation Society will offer Newport County residents free admission to its open properties during Newport County Days
- Rail Explorers opens for the 2022 season on April 30
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 11:30 am – Newport Foodies Stroll
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 2 pm & 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Blue Until June”
- 2 pm to 5:30 pm – Newport Beer Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm – Salve Regina Baseball 1st Annual “First Pitch” Dinner
- 6:30 pm – Coastal Queen and The Narrow River Band Cruise
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 2 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:40 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Sunday, May 1
- Preservation Society will offer Newport County residents free admission to its open properties during Newport County Days
- Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returning on May 1
- Henry Winkler will deliver New England Tech’s commencement address in Providence on May 1
- Newport’s paid parking season begins on May 1
Things To Do
- 10 am – Touro Synagogue: Step inside America’s oldest synagogue once again
- 11:30 am – Newport Foodies Stroll
- 11:50 am – Aquidneck Island National Police Parade
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruise
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Stoneacre Dog Show at Stoneacre Garden
- 4 pm – Comedy Night at Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Night Shakers from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm