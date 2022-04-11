With quiet courage, the farmers and ranchers featured in the award-winning documentary To Which We Belong are improving the health of our soil and sea to save their livelihoods—and our planet.

On Friday, April 29 at 7 pm, the film’s Co-director, Producer, and Jamestown, RI, resident Lindsay Richardson will be joined by Jamestown farmers Bob Sutton (Jamestown Community Farm), the Neale family (from Windmist Farm), and local conservationist and soil scientist Jim Turenne for a discussion following the film screening at the Jamestown Arts Center.

Richardson explains “I am particularly excited to be able to share this film with the local community and to discuss the great work the panelists do to improve the health of our soil and produce amazing food right here in Rhode Island.”

To Which We Belong follows a new generation of nine farmers and ranchers across the world who seek to rebuild their businesses and the planet by embracing the interconnectedness of living things. The film was awarded Best Documentary at Durango Film (2022), the 2021 Audience Award at the Maui Film Festival, award for Spirit of Activism at the Livable Planet Film Festival, San Francisco, and Official Selection for Newport Film, Woods Hole Film Festival, Calgary Independent Film, and One Earth Film Festival, to name a few.

Pamela Tanner Boll, the film’s Director and Executive Producer, says “Our film’s mission is to amplify the unsung heroes who are already practicing regenerative agriculture and the scientists, businesses, and non-profits who are working on financial incentives that will lead us to reduce – and eventually reverse – climate change on a global scale.”

The screening at the Jamestown Arts Center will be followed by a panel discussion with the film’s co-director, producer, and Jamestown resident Lindsay Richardson, along with local Jamestown farmers and conservationists: Bob Sutton, manager of Jamestown Community Farm, the Neale family from Windmist Farm, and Jim Turenne, certified soil expert and the Assistant State Soil Scientist for the USDA-NRCS. Additional information at jamestownartcenter.org/events

Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for JAC Members, Seniors and Students. Space is limited, reserve tickets in advance at jamestownartcenter.org/events

WHAT: Film screening of To Which We Belong followed by discussion with Jamestown residents Lindsay Richardson, Bob Sutton, Jim Turenne, and the Neale family.

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown, RI

WHEN: Friday, April 29 at 7 pm

PRICE: $10 general admission, $8 for JAC Members, Seniors and Students

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theater, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award-winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won 5 of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Spectrum Theatre, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, the Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org