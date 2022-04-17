Interested in individualized learning with lots of outdoor time and sunny, spacious classrooms? Come meet certified Montessori elementary and Pre-K teachers on Saturday April 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sea Rose Montessori School, 324 East Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.

At the Open House, you’ll see the beautiful grounds, including a community garden that the children help maintain. Sea Rose Montessori offers multi-age classrooms: primary (ages 3-7) and elementary (grades 1 through 4th grade and growing each year through 8th grade).

Parent-founded with highly experienced Montessori-certified teachers, Sea Rose also offers extended-day and summer programming. Pre-K openings for spring, summer, or fall 2022 enrollment. Elementary openings for fall 2022.

Learn more about opportunities at Sea Rose Montessori:

Pre-K, kindergarten and elementary options on Aquidneck Island



Montessori educators interested in full or part-time roles

Community members who provide enrichment programs for elementary-age students are welcome as well.

Parents of toddlers and infants are also encouraged to attend

This unique and affordable opportunity for quality education is filling quickly.



COVID safety at this Open House

We ask all attendees remain masked when in the schoolhouse and classrooms. Hand sanitizer, air filtration and monitoring are in place every day. Sea Rose has held in-person learning safely since July 2020 with zero in-school transmission.

Sea Rose Montessori School Pre-K and Elementary School Open House

Saturday, April 30, 2022 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

324 East Main Road in Portsmouth, RI

Pre-K openings for spring, summer, or fall 2022 enrollment. Elementary openings for fall 2022. For more info, visit https://searosemontessori.com/open-house-meet-montessori-elementary-pre-k-teachers/ or call 401-281-9449