We’ve got a variety of activities in mind for the upcoming weekend. Check out some fun things to do around RI in “Six Picks Events” below.

Friday: The Jamestown Arts Center will be screening the film To Which We Belong, an award-winning documentary about improving the health of our soil and sea. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Co-director and Producer Lindsay Richardson, and Jamestown residents Bob Sutton, Jim Turenne, and the Neale family. The event begins at 7PM. Details here.

Saturday: The 10th annual Newport Beer Festival is back Saturday beginning at 2PM. Check out a wide variety of craft beers from over 40 different breweries and meet the folks who made them. We hope you have tickets, because the event is sold out! Details here.

Saturday: Independent Bookstore Day arrives at your favorite local bookstore this Saturday. Read our story here for details at a couple of Aquidneck Island stores, and support local businesses! Click here for more.

Friday and Saturday: The Festival Ballet presents the New England premiere of dancer/choreographer Trey McIntyre’s Blue Until June, a new production set to the music of Etta James at Moses Brown School in Providence. The program will also include a world premiere of Yury Yanowsky’s Bariolage set to music by composer Shinji Eshima, plus Yanowsky’s at the end of, set to music of Bach. Details here.

All Weekend: The popular musical La Cage Aux Folles, based on the book by Harvey Fierstein is playing at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket this weekend. Check out a preview below. Shows are Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and Sunday at 2PM. Details here.

Sunday: Cheer on the runners Sunday morning at the Providence Marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifying event. Click here for a map of the route – racers are off bright and early at 8AM. Get some fresh air, walk some of the route, there’s even a virtual run for those who want to participate! Details here.