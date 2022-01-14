Forecast got you down? Tired of the pandemic? Here’s an event to get excited about this Spring.

The Newport Beer Festival is coming to Fort Adams on Saturday, April 30. Formerly the Newport Craft Beer Festival, the popular gathering returns to Newport for its 10th year, after taking 2021 off due to Covid.

The announcement was made this morning on social media.

Numerous Rhode Island and regional breweries have been showcased at the Festival in prior years, and the event frequently sells out. The new location at Fort Adams allows for increased capacity as well as social distancing and other health and safety measures.

The event was previously hosted on the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House in Newport.

Tickets for the Festival go on sale soon at ribrewersguild.org. Click here for more details. We’ll have updates here as more details are announced.