Henry Winkler, an Emmy Award-winning actor, director, and author will be back for an encore performance at New England Tech’s commencement, New England Institue of Technology announced today.

Winkler is a familiar figure to the NEIT community. He delivered the 2006 commencement address and was immensely popular with students and their families. His message of hope, determination and succeeding when others doubt your abilities, resonated strongly with attendees.

Commencement will be held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and Winkler will be center stage.

Winkler first achieved fame for his iconic role as Arthur “the Fonz” Fonzarelli in the popular TV series Happy Days. His portrayal of the leather jacket-wearing, big hearted, tough guy won him two Golden Globe Awards, three Emmy nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and worldwide recognition. Winkler continues to be in demand. He currently co-stars as acting teacher Gene Cousineau on the hit HBO dark comedy Barry. The role earned him an Emmy Award in 2018.

During commencement, New England Tech says that it will honor entrepreneur, community leader, and noted philanthropist Elizabeth Z. Chace. She will receive a doctor of humane letters, honoris causa, for a lifetime of work that is woven into the history of New England.

Chace was co-founder of Residential Properties Ltd., now Rhode Island’s largest and most successful independent real estate company.

This year marks New England Tech’s 81st commencement. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, located at 1 La Salle Square, Providence, Rhode Island.