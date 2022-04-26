The City of Newport’s paid parking season returns on Sunday, May 1.

Newport’s parking meter program will certainly look different this paid parking season.

New In 2022

The City has partnered with LAZ Parking and Flowbird Group to introduce a pay-by-plate parking system. The system will eliminate the City’s single-space parking meters, that the City says have reached their end of life, in favor of Flowbird Strada smart kiosks. The upgrade is a part of the City’s plan to enhance parking accommodations for city residents, employees, small business patrons, and attendees of large-scale events.

Parking meter removal began in early April and is expected to be complete by May 1, according to the City.

By implementing Flowbird’s pay-by-plate system, the City says that it will be able to better manage parking turnover, which is critical as the population grows and the City attracts more visitors. It starts with the user experience, designed to encourage compliance with parking regulations and boost parking turnover. Strada’s 7-inch full-color display guides the user step-by-step through their parking transaction, beginning with entering their license plate number and desired parking duration.

According to the City, data is sent in real-time to Flowbird’s intelligent data management suite and shared with the City’s enforcement solution, ready to be integrated with other payment modes such as mobile phone payments or permits. Using the data provided by the Flowbird system, City staff can track the highest areas of use throughout the day.

Along with the new multi-space meter and the pay-by-plate system is a mobile payment application powered by the Passport Operating System, allowing motorists to manage and pay for parking through their smartphones.

With the Passport application currently available throughout Newport, parkers will get notifications of time expiring and have the ability to extend parking from the convenience of their phone. The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play. Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com.

Public Parking & Permits

The City of Newport’s paid parking season will run until October 31st with paid parking in effect from 9 am until 9 pm daily, including weekends and holidays.

A reminder to residents that the City’s Residential Parking Program will also go into effect beginning May 1st, running through October 1st.

Resident Stickers are available through the Collections Office by calling (401) 845-5401, or downloading an application at www.CityofNewport.com/ResidentParking. A resident sticker does not permit residents to park for free at metered spaces.

Motorists are advised that parking is restricted in designated areas to vehicles displaying residential permits, a general visitor pass, or temporary residential parking permit.