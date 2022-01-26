American alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs is coming to Newport!

Lexington, MA-based concert producer Spectacle Live today announced a series of dates for the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour including a stop at the JPT Film & Event Center on Friday, April 29.

Tickets for the show are priced between $49 – $69 and go on sale here on Friday, January 28 at 10 am.

Spectacle Live shares the following background about the band on the ticket event page;