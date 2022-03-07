Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, March 7
Things To Do
- 11 am to 5 pm – Take a Hike at Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co.
- 11 am – Founders Day March 7th Portsmouth 1638 Compact and Southwick Declaration of Independence Showing at Portsmouth Historical Society
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink is open
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 5:45 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
Tuesday, March 8
Things To Do
- 11 am to 5 pm – Service Industry Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm – Grub & Grow Series: Career Change 101 at The Huddle
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 4 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 4:30 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Wednesday, March 9
- The beat goes on with Thompson Inspiration Program
- On This Day in History – March 9, 1774: Tornado on Nantucket
- This Day in RI History: March 9 – Jeffrey Osborne is born
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club – Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm, House of Gucci at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
Thursday, March 10
Things To Do
- 10 am – Nature Drawing at Blithewold: March 10: Small acrylic studies at Blithewold
- 11 am to 5 pm – Taproot Slider Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm- Saint Patrick’s Day Bottle Engraving at Point Wine & Spirits
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Worst Person In The World at 4:30 pm, Parallel Mothers at 7:30 pm
- Norey’s Lovescandal at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm
City & Government
- 6 pm – Middletown Affordable Housing Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Friday, March 11
- Newport Classical to present Geneva Lewis on March 11
- What’sUpNewp to host annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, will feature AOH Pipes & Drums, Men’s Singers
- Love Defeats Fear: Newport yoga studio will host ‘Yoga For Ukraine’ on March 11
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 5 pm – St. Patrick’s Day Craft at Newport Public Library
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 3:30 pm to 5 pm – What’sUpNewp’s St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration featuring AOH Pipes & Drums, Men’s Singers at Midtown Oyster Bar
- 4 pm to 8 pm – March Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards/Taproot Brewing
- 6 pm – Big Daddy Award Ceremony and Pre-Parade Party at Hibernian Hall
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm to 8 pm – In the Company of Great Trees – Alan Peck of Wilcox Park & Arboretum at Redwood Library
- 7 pm – Concert: Irish and Celtic Music Band, Turas at Blithewold
- 7:30 pm – MASTERFUL Movers-A groundbreaking performance of new work & live music at Veterans Memorial Auditorium
- 7:30 pm – Geneva Lewis presented by Newport Classical at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blithewold – Concert: Irish and Celtic Music Band, Turas at 7 pm
- Buskers – A night of Original and Traditional Celtic Folk Rock with Anita Mansfield with guest Brendan McCarthy from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Parallel Mothers at 4:30 pm, The Worst Person In The World at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration featuring AOH Pipes & Drums, Men’s Singers from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Those Guys from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, March 12
- What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Day
- Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee names 2022 Grand Marshall, dedication
- Six Picks: St. Patrick’s Day 2022 – Best parades around Rhode Island
- What’s Up Interview: Alex MacLeod of Rock Hearts, bluegrass band playing BRT in Cumberland March 12
Things To Do
- Newport Saint Patrick’s Parade Day! Here’s a look at what’s up around town – What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Day
- 8 am – Shorebird Stroll with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 3 pm – Fashion History Sketching Workshop at Blithewold
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Here’s a look at what’s up around town – What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Day
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, March 13
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 12 pm – Post Parade Clean Up with Brick Alley Pub
- 10 am to 5 pm –Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center Welcomes You
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.