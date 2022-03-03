Subscribe to What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Love Defeats Fear, a yoga studio in downtown Newport, will host a special donation-only class to benefit children of war-torn Ukraine on Friday, March 11th at 6:00 pm.
According to studio owner Rachael Whitworth, all proceeds from the 90-minute, all-levels class will go directly to unicef.com to support Ukrainian children impacted by the conflict with Russia.
Class size is limited and pre-registration is required at lovedefeatsfear.com/classes.
Donations may be made directly to unicef.com.
The studio is located at 29 Marlborough Street, Newport, Rhode Island.