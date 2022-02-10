In March 2022, Girl Scouts will celebrate its 110th anniversary and Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England is celebrating with our delicious annual event, Cookies & Cocktails!

Once again, the festivities are shaping up to be an incredible evening celebrating 105 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Local chefs will be creating scrumptious desserts using everyone’s favorite treat—Girl Scout Cookies! We have partnered with some of your favorite restaurants: Bettola, Hemenway’s, Boat House, Iron Works, Res American Bistro, Sin Desserts, and Knead Doughnuts to showcase our cookies “out of the box”.

“This event is a fun (and tasty) way to support your local Girl Scouts. Proceeds from Cookies and Cocktails help us provide financial aid, camperships, and support our Community Outreach programs so all girls can benefit from participating in Girl Scouts. We want to ensure that every girl who wants to be a Girl Scout can be a Girl Scout. In today’s environment, with increased inflation we understand that these costs can impact many families’ ability to take on additional expenses for their children’s activities. Your support will allow us to provide financial assistance wherever it is needed,” said GSSNE COO, Ginger Lallo.

Attendees will enjoy savory hors-d’oeuvres, tasty Girl Scout Cookie creations, and the opportunity to bid on silent auction items. Tickets to this event are $60 per person. The evening will be emceed by the one and only Mario Hilario WJAR—a treat in itself! (Please note this is a 21+ event.)

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 10th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Crowne Plaza (The Atrium) located at 801 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, RI.

Free ample parking is available for your convenience. Purchase tickets and learn more about the event at gssne.org/cookiesandcocktails!